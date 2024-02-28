Open Menu

Radio Pakistan Academy Becomes Functional Again: Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Wednesday that Pakistan Broadcasting Academy ( PBA) which was a unique training institution for radio programmes had become functional again

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Wednesday that Pakistan Broadcasting Academy ( PBA) which was a unique training institution for radio programmes had become functional again.

The financial difficulties rendered the academy non-functional , he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony.

Thanking Director General Radio Pakistan and other concerned officials for relaunching Pakistan Broadcasting Academy, the minister said that it was a pleasure to see this academy functioning again today.

He said he learned several languages including Saraiki, Punjabi and especially English with the help of radio.

Today's youth were lucky as modern facilities like internet were not available in the past, Solangi remarked.

"Today radio is providing information to its listeners with modern technology," he said, adding it had become a pedagogy, giving the youth access to training and education.

The minister said that Pakistan Broadcasting Academy was in tune with the modern requirements by engaging the youth of remote areas of Pakistan in its training programs via Zoom.

Thanks to modern technology, one could be part of a radio programme from any part of the world, he said.

The participation of youth from all over Pakistan in the first training program of Radio Pakistan Academy was encouraging, he stated.

The minister said that Radio Pakistan staff would also be trained through this academy.

Solangi said that the media had adapted to new revolutions, especially the concept of artificial intelligence.

It should be noted that 107 youths including 35 females have been participating in the first training program of Pakistan Broadcasting Academy after its reactivation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Education Media All From

Recent Stories

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stab ..

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..

8 minutes ago
 Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

4 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance securi ..

IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures

4 minutes ago
 Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

8 minutes ago
 57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

8 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condo ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ej ..

8 minutes ago
CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

8 minutes ago
 DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five ..

DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five police stations

8 minutes ago
 SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training ..

SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives

6 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in n ..

Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 2023

13 minutes ago
 COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on ..

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan