Radio Pakistan airing special 5-hour marathon transmission for IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Radio Pakistan has started a special five-hour marathon transmission for Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in view of the total blackout imposed by Indian government in the area.

The step has been taken under direction of Ms. Shahera Shahid, Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

The transmission with the name of Saday-e-Kashmir is being carried out jointly by News and Current Affairs and Programme wings.

This special service is being run daily from 6.00 to 11.00pm daily in urdu, English, Kashmiri, Gojri and Paharhi languages.

Besides news, transmission also includes talk shows, radio reports, analysis, documentaries, promos and national songs.