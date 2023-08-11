Radio Pakistan airing special programmes in connection with Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Radio Pakistan has been airing a series of special programmes in connection with the Independence Day celebrations to highlight the progress made by the country in different fields since its inception.

The programmes also aim at sensitizing the young generation about the rationale behind the creation of Pakistan, and promoting patriotism and national harmony.

The programmes include talk-shows, interviews, reports, documentaries, quiz competitions and excerpts from the speeches of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other eminent leaders of the Independence Movement.

Through these programmes, the news and current affairs and programme wings are highlighting the history of Pakistan, important events, achievements and noted contributions by various personalities in different fields over the past 75 years.

Radio Pakistan is airing different programmes on the subject from all its stations and units across the country. Radio shows will be held as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Azadi Melas in connection with the Independence Day celebrations are also going to be held all over the country in Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Saraiki, Brahvi, Hindko, Balti, Shina and Pahari languages.

Thematic dramas on patriotism, social harmony and national integrity are being broadcast on weekly basis, and it will continue till August this year.

Special Mushaira will also be aired on 14th August, where eminent poets will present their masterpieces to pay tribute to the nation and its heroes.

On August 14, Radio Pakistan Lahore will broadcast a 20 minutes special documentary titled " Constitutional Development of Pakistan from 1947 to 1973" at 4.05 p.m., while Radio Pakistan Islamabad will air a special documentary regarding Pakistan's achievements in the field of sports during past 76 years.

A 30-minute musical programme based on famous national songs will be aired by Radio Pakistan at 3.30 p.m.

Radio Pakistan's English Channel will broadcast a speech competition between university students in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

Radio Pakistan Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, D I Khan and Sargodha will air a special quiz competition in youth programme Hum Naujawan on August 14.

Besides, the Radio Pakistan will cover live the flag hoisting ceremonies both at Islamabad and provincial capitals. In the programme Subh Pakistan, messages of the president, prime minister, Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker will be broadcast.