Radio Pakistan arranges camp to collect donations for aiding flood-victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The employees of Radio Pakistan organized the relief camp near Baacha Khan Square for collecting donations for aiding flood-victims in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP, Senior Producer Sardar Azam Khan said that all the employees of Pakistan Broadcast Corporation (Radio Pakistan) actively participated in the relief activities.

He said that the camps were established for consecutive three days.

He informed that all the collected funds would be handed over to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) for further distribution among deserved flood-victims.

Despite the price-hike, the people are dedicated to donate money and other relief goods in the relief camps.