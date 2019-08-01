Radio Pakistan arranges Independence Day ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A ceremony titled 'Ik Shajar Azadi Ka' was organised here at Radio Pakistan on Thursday in connection with upcoming Independence Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A ceremony titled 'Ik Shajar Azadi Ka' was organised here at Radio Pakistan on Thursday in connection with upcoming Independence Day.

MPA Sabeen Gul, Professor of Ankara University, Turkey, Dr Aqeela Bashir and intellectual Jabbar Mufti planted saplings, along with the station director Asif Khaitran at nursery nurtured in its courtyard.

Later, guest speakers paid tribute to Radio Pakistan for becoming part of PM's billion tree programme aiming at bringing down environmental pollution and making country green and beautiful.

Asif Saeed Khaitran said informative and joyful programmes would be presented on the Independence Day, to renew memories of the Pakistan Movement.