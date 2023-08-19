Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur observes 48th anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The 48th anniversary of Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur was observed here at the premises of Radio Pakistan building.

Station Director, Radio Pakistan Bahawapur, Imran Javed was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr.

Javed said that Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur had been broadcasting its programs successfully through five channels.

He disclosed that Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur was also going to launch a podcast and video food channel soon.

The ceremony was also attended by the Head of Media Studies, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Rana Muhammad Shehzad, a large number of artists and staff of Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur.