Open Menu

Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur To Present Ramazan Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur to present Ramazan programs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur has scheduled to present several programs in connection with the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a press release issued here, under the supervision of the Station Director, Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, Sajjad Ahmad Barri, senior producers including Afifa Habib, Asma Zahoor, Shabana Ali, and Muhammad Kashif Khan have compiled and prepared several programs in connection with the holy month of Ramazan.

The morning program “Jhok Bahawalpur” will be broadcast in the Seraiki language. “Farman-e-Rasool (PBUH)” will also be broadcast during the holy month of Ramazan. “Mah-e-Sayyaam will be broadcast in prime time.

The program “Wasaib Rang” will be broadcast after the news bulletin. Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur will also broadcast the program “Tarteel-Al-Quraan” during the holy month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahawalpur Kashif Khan

Recent Stories

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

30 minutes ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

1 hour ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

1 hour ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

4 hours ago
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

13 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

13 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

13 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

13 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

13 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan