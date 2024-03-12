Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur To Present Ramazan Programs
March 12, 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur has scheduled to present several programs in connection with the holy month of Ramazan.
According to a press release issued here, under the supervision of the Station Director, Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, Sajjad Ahmad Barri, senior producers including Afifa Habib, Asma Zahoor, Shabana Ali, and Muhammad Kashif Khan have compiled and prepared several programs in connection with the holy month of Ramazan.
The morning program “Jhok Bahawalpur” will be broadcast in the Seraiki language. “Farman-e-Rasool (PBUH)” will also be broadcast during the holy month of Ramazan. “Mah-e-Sayyaam will be broadcast in prime time.
The program “Wasaib Rang” will be broadcast after the news bulletin. Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur will also broadcast the program “Tarteel-Al-Quraan” during the holy month of Ramazan.
