UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Celebrates New Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Radio Pakistan celebrates New Year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) here on Sunday organized a function to celebrate New Year 2023 in FM101 Studio, Radio Pakistan.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Syeda Iffat Jabbar was the chief guest while all the staff members including RJs and duty officers participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Iffat Jabbar congratulated all the staff members and the audience and hoped that the New Year would bring peace, prosperity and stability in our country.

She reaffirmed her commitment to make the broadcasting house a role model for listeners and provide all the facilities to its staff. She said all the studios would be renovated with installations of the latest broadcasting gadgets according to the guidelines of Director General PBC.

Syeda Iffat Jabbar said Radio Pakistan Peshawar also broadcast live commentary during cricket matches which was highly appreciated by the worthy listeners.

On this occasion, a cake was also cut to celebrate the New Year.

More Stories From Pakistan

