UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radio Pakistan Deficit Stands At Rs 1 Bln: NA Told

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:21 PM

Radio Pakistan deficit stands at Rs 1 bln: NA told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that Radio Pakistan was running into deficit which stood at Rs one billion adding that contractual employees were laid off to overcome the deficit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that Radio Pakistan was running into deficit which stood at Rs one billion adding that contractual employees were laid off to overcome the deficit.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Kishwer Zehra and others regarding termination of hundred of employees including contractual employees from Radio Pakistan, the minister said services of 749 contractual employees were terminated who had been recruited without following rules and regulations.

It was very difficult to run an organization with a huge financial deficit and the ministry has to take such a tough decision to lay off the contractual employees, he said.

He said all those employees were recruited during the tenure of past governments and no rules and regulations were followed to recruit them.

Out of total terminated employees, 225 were closed relatives of those who were already working in Radio Pakistan and they were recruited without following any merit, he said.

The Minister said Radio Pakistan received a grant of Rs 4373 million against its expenditure of Rs 5600 million. Radio has total revenue Rs 285 million while its shortfall was estimated as Rs 1200 million, he said.

However, he said discussion was being going on with the representatives of the employees and no excess would be done with anyone.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has zero tolerance to those who had plundered the national wealth. He said those who had looted the national exchequer would not be spared.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister All From Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awarene ..

31 minutes ago

PCB announces panel of commentators for Pak Vs Zim ..

32 minutes ago

NA adopts resolution to condemn anti-constitution ..

1 minute ago

Slight Leaning Toward Support of Armenia in Karaba ..

1 minute ago

Second Round of Talks on Israel-Lebanon Maritime B ..

1 minute ago

Mardan police arrest 13 suspects in combing operat ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.