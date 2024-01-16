Radio Pakistan Dera host farewell, anniversary ceremony

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Radio Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan celebrated its 43rd anniversary with a farewell party organized for the outgoing Director of Programmes, Dr. Altaf Ahmed Shah.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at a local hotel where special guests including a retired Director news Gulzar Ahmed, retired Director Programmes Fayaz Baloch, retired Controller Programmes Ata-ul-Akbar, Deen Gomal Medical College Dr Naseem Saba, Director Dinar Cancer Hospital Dr Nabeela Javaid, Station Director Dr Najam ul Hassan, and Program Manager Humayun Mandukhel were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.

Altaf Shah, who is set to retire next week after 36 years of service, expressed gratitude for the recognition of his services and highlighted future challenges and projects for Radio Pakistan.

Other speakers acknowledged Dr. Altaf Shah's outstanding service and contributions to Radio Pakistan and presented him with souvenirs.

They said that Radio Pakistan had also started several online channels with a significant presence on social media platforms to meet audience demand.

The celebration concluded with a poetic session which received wide applause from the participants.