Open Menu

Radio Pakistan Dera Host Farewell, Anniversary Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Radio Pakistan Dera host farewell, anniversary ceremony

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Radio Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan celebrated its 43rd anniversary with a farewell party organized for the outgoing Director of Programmes, Dr. Altaf Ahmed Shah.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at a local hotel where special guests including a retired Director news Gulzar Ahmed, retired Director Programmes Fayaz Baloch, retired Controller Programmes Ata-ul-Akbar, Deen Gomal Medical College Dr Naseem Saba, Director Dinar Cancer Hospital Dr Nabeela Javaid, Station Director Dr Najam ul Hassan, and Program Manager Humayun Mandukhel were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.

Altaf Shah, who is set to retire next week after 36 years of service, expressed gratitude for the recognition of his services and highlighted future challenges and projects for Radio Pakistan.

Other speakers acknowledged Dr. Altaf Shah's outstanding service and contributions to Radio Pakistan and presented him with souvenirs.

They said that Radio Pakistan had also started several online channels with a significant presence on social media platforms to meet audience demand.

The celebration concluded with a poetic session which received wide applause from the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Hotel Dera Ismail Khan Gomal Cancer From

Recent Stories

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

29 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

3 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

3 hours ago
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

4 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

16 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan