Radio Pakistan director finance, accounts Aslam Marwat died

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Radio Pakistan's Controller Finance & Account Muhammad Aslam Khan Marwat died of cardiac arrest in Peshawar on Sunday.

His funeral prayer would be offered in his native village at Landivwah district Lucky Marwat at 11 am on Monday, said a press release issued here.

Director General Radio Pakistan Ms.Samina Waqar has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Muhammad Aslam Khan Marwat.

She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Paying tributes to the services of Late Aslam Marwat in the PBC, the DG said Aslam Marwat remained committed to his profession and enlightened us with his valuable thoughts and experiences throughout his career.

His services and contributions towards Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation would be remembered in all times to come, the DG added.