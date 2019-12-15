UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radio Pakistan Director Finance, Accounts Aslam Marwat Died

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:10 PM

Radio Pakistan director finance, accounts Aslam Marwat died

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Radio Pakistan's Controller Finance & Account Muhammad Aslam Khan Marwat died of cardiac arrest in Peshawar on Sunday.

His funeral prayer would be offered in his native village at Landivwah district Lucky Marwat at 11 am on Monday, said a press release issued here.

Director General Radio Pakistan Ms.Samina Waqar has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Muhammad Aslam Khan Marwat.

She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Paying tributes to the services of Late Aslam Marwat in the PBC, the DG said Aslam Marwat remained committed to his profession and enlightened us with his valuable thoughts and experiences throughout his career.

His services and contributions towards Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation would be remembered in all times to come, the DG added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Died Sunday Prayer Family All Sad

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nationa ..

46 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

1 hour ago

Over 600 foreign observers to watch upcoming Uzbek ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Defence Under-Secretary receives Afghan Deputy Def ..

2 hours ago

MBRSG holds ‘Future Trip 3’ programme in Londo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.