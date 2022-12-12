UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Employees' Pensions, Salaries To Be Paid Within A Week: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 08:42 PM

The unpaid dues of the pensions and salaries of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Pakistan) employees would be paid within a period of one week as the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) has received a sum of Rs 500 million for the purpose.

Responding to a point of order raised by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Shahbaz Babar said the employees of Radio Pakistan were the "victim of bad governance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)".

"No efforts were made by the previous government to make PBC a self-sustained institution. The previous government was bent on selling the building of Radio Pakistan and had plans to privatize it," he said.

He said the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was working tirelessly to ensure that the employees and pensioners of the national broadcaster get their outstanding payments.

The government would ensure that the employees do not face such a situation again, he pledged.

More Stories From Pakistan

