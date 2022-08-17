Radio Pakistan holds colourful Diamond Jubilee Awards ceremony after long hiatus

The Radio Pakistan has organized the colourful Diamond Jubilee Awards 2022 ceremony after a long hiatus to honour and recognize the services of its legendary artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Radio Pakistan has organized the colourful Diamond Jubilee Awards 2022 ceremony after a long hiatus to honour and recognize the services of its legendary artists.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was the chief guest, while Radio Pakistan Director General Sohail Ali Khan, Principal Information Officer Mubashar Hassan and other senior officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion, a news release on Wednesday said.

Addressing the ceremony, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Radio Pakistan had played an important role in the development of moderate attitudes in the society.

Stressing an extended role of radio to counter extremism in the society, she said, "Senior artists of Radio Pakistan are our asset and we should utilize their skills and abilities." Senior artists, singers, writers, poets, musicians and other people from Radio Pakistan were specially invited on the occasion as the Diamond Jubilee celebrations were incomplete without them, she added.

The minister said the Radio Pakistan and Pakistan were born simultaneously. Radio was the voice of beloved Pakistan and a symbol of 'Pakistaniat'.

Sohail Ali Khan, in his remarks, said Radio Pakistan over the last 75 had truly highlighted the ideology of Pakistan and greatly contributed to the promotion of national solidarity. During war times also, the national broadcaster stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces to foil the sordid designs of the enemy.

He said the broadcasts of Radio Pakistan reached 95 percent of the country's total area. Radio Pakistan increased the duration of its broadcasts especially during emergency situation and calamities.

He said the national broadcaster also had effective presence on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

On behalf of the entire team of Radio Pakistan, Sohail Ali Khan assured to stand with the government in its endeavours for progress and development of the country.

The minister also gave away awards to the artistes selected from various categories.

Marriyum Aurangzeb cut the cake of Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations along with the senior artists and paid tribute to them. Highlights of the National Anthem and national songs played on Radio Pakistan since the establishment of Pakistan and special performances were also presented in the event.

Awards were conferred in 19 categories, including religious scholars,Qura'as, announcers, anchors of different programmes especially of literary, current affairs, sports and agriculture, drama artists and writers, musicians and newsreaders.

In the categories of Qura'as and religious scholars, the awards were given to Qari Muhammad Iqbal and Abdul Rehman Farooqi, respectively.

The best NCAC anchor award was received by Nasreen Naqvi, best newsreader (male) Daman Zaman, best news reader (female) Taskeen Zafar, best announcer (Male) Khalid Malik and best announcer (female) Shazia Andleeb.

In the category of women programmes, the recipient was Noshaba Zafar while Tanveer Saleem and Nazim Hussain got awards for children and agricultural programmes respectively.

Saahil Khan was declared the best male voice for youth and Sheeba Malik the best female voice for youth.

Hafeez Fatima was conferred upon the award of best drama artist, Nasir Balouch best drama writer and Mujahid Hussain best musician, and Muhammad Malook in the category of folk music.

Khaiyal Muhammad received Mehdi Hassan Award and Taj Mastani got Noor Jehan Award.

Superstar awards were given to Ejaz Qaiser, Farooq Sarwar, Tauseeq Haider, Sherbaz Khan Barcha, Ms Najam Ara, Mehdi Zaheer, Saira Naseem (singer), Muhammad Ali (singer) and Ghulam Abbass (singer).

The recipients of Lifetime Achievement Awards were: Firdous Jamal, Zia Jalandhari, Khalid Abbas Dar, Dr Rasheeda Hasan, Talat Hussain, Rubina Qureshi and Dr Nasima Khatoon.