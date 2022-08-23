(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Radio Pakistan, in connection with the Pakistan's diamond jubilee celebrations, organised a mehfil-e-mushaira (poetic symposium) at National Broadcasting House, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Prominent poets from across the country attended the event and presented their love and devotion for the country in the form of their mesmerizing poetry.

Those who participated include Iftikhar Arif, Dr Ehsaan Aali, Yasmin Hameed, Qayyum Tahir, Anjum Salkeemi, Rakhshanda Naveed, Parveen Tahir, Ahmed Farid and Irfan Jameel. They termed the event a continuity of Radio Pakistan's noble tradition of promoting literary activities.

Director General Radio Pakistan Sohail Ali Khan, while delivering the chief guest's speech, said "literary activities are a hallmark of Radio Pakistan." He reiterated the resolve to continue these activities in the future.

Meanwhile, Sohail Ali Khan also visited FM 98 Dosti Channel, Islamabad studio on Tuesday.

He reviewed the performance of different sections of the channel.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Dosti Channel was playing role of a bridge in strengthening the friendship between Pakistan and China.

He underscored the need for extending the network of Dosti channel to other cities of Pakistan so that the message of Pak-China friendship could be more effectively imparted at a larger scale.

Sohail Ali Khan said Radio Pakistan not only would continue the journey of friendship with China Media Group but also cement it further.

He said the platform should be utilized to further beef up the existing political, social and cultural traditions of both countries.

Earlier, the Director General also visited the Pakistan Broadcasting academy.