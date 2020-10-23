UrduPoint.com
Radio Pakistan Holds Naat Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:33 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan Friday organized Naat Khawani competition at district level as part of celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi here at Peshawar center.

Naat khawans who had secured prominent positions at district level contests, took part in the competition.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participates, he said that Sunnah and teachings and life of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) were beacon of guidance for Muslims.

He said that islam was the religion of peace and taught to respect and serve humanity. He said that if we want to be true practicing Muslims then we have to follow the footsteps of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Ziaullah Bangash appreciated Radio Pakistan for arranging the competition and said such events provided healthy competitive environment for children.

At the end of competition, Ziaullah Bangash distributed awards and certificates among the participants.

