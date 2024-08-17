Radio Pakistan Hyderabad Celebrates 69th Birthday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Radio Pakistan Hyderabad celebrated its 69th birthday on Saturday in presence of the senior broadcasters, government officials, employees and representatives of the civil society.
In this regard a cake cutting ceremony took place in the lawn of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad's premises.
Station Director Ali Akbar Hingorjo recalled that Radio Pakistan played a pivotal role in the early period of mass media, giving a number of talented broadcasters, singers and musicians.
"The researchers need to undertake PhDs over some of the legendary artists launched from Hyderabad like the sufi and folk singer Abida Parveen," he suggested.
He said the old record of the radio had been digitized and the radio transmission had also been launched on social media.
Hingorjo said the public broadcasters hold a unique position in the society which would not change.
According to him, the artists from across Sindh were associated with Radio Pakistan Hyderabad.
The senior broadcaster Mehmood Siddiqui while expressing his views said Hyderabad chapter launched artists of national and international stature.
He recalled the time he spent in Radio Pakistan Hyderabad and the companionship with his fellows.
Former Station Director and senior broadcaster Naseer Mirza apprised that PhD researches were already underway on several artists associated with Hyderabad.
The event concluded with musical performances by notable singers and musicians.
