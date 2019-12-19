UrduPoint.com
Radio Pakistan Important Source Of Information: DG

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Radio Pakistan Director General Samina Waqar Thursday said Radio Pakistan was an important source of information for all segments of society.

She was addressing the award distribution ceremony of programme producers, who participated in the competition "self produced documentaries and story writers of children" at the Rawalpindi Radio Station.

Samina Waqar said in today's progressive world, "we can meet the present challenges of modern media requirements with the production of compatible radio programmes. It is need of hour that we promote patience, tolerance and brotherhood in the society and educate the people regarding moral values and ethics through Radio Pakistan programmes."She urged the producers to work hard to uplift the standard of the programmes. She also appreciated the station director for organising the healthy competition.

