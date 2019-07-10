UrduPoint.com
Radio Pakistan Is The Defender Of Ideological Frontiers Of The Country: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Khan said Wednesday that Radio Pakistan is the defender of ideological frontiers of the country.

Speaking during his visit to National Broadcasting House in Islamabad , he said Radio Pakistan has the widest reach in the country that has made it unique among all kinds of media. He said Radio Pakistan is the most credible source of information and news. Senator Faisal Javed said that the government is committed to resolve the problems of the national broadcaster and all out efforts will be made to make it technologically and financially sound. He said next meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting will be held at National Broadcasting House where all the issues pertaining to Radio Pakistan will be discussed.

Earlier, he planted a sapling in the lawn of Radio Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion he said Clean and Green Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan. He said under the campaign, ten billion saplings will be planted across the country.Director General Radio Pakistan Shahera Shahid also planted a sapling on the occasion. She apprised the Senator about the issues and challenges being faced by the national broadcaster.Later, Senator Faisal Javed Khan visited General News Room where the Director News and Current Affairs Abdul Hadi Mayar briefed him on the working of the News, Current Affairs, Web Desk and Monitoring Sections of the News department of Radio Pakistan.

