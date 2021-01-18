UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radio Pakistan, Islamabad United Sign MoU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:45 PM

Radio Pakistan, Islamabad United sign MoU

Radio Pakistan and Islamabad United have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for media partnership in Lahore, said a press release issued here Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):Radio Pakistan and Islamabad United have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for media partnership in Lahore, said a press release issued here Monday.

Director General Radio Pakistan, Ambareen Jan represented Radio Pakistan while General Manager of Islamabad United Rehan-ul Haq represented Islamabad United at the signing ceremony held in connection with PSL new edition.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director General PBC, Ambareen Jan expressed pleasure over signing of the MoU and said under the MoU, Radio Pakistan will air live commentary for the event.

She hoped that partnership between Radio Pakistan and Islamabad United will continue in future.

On his part, General Manager Islamabad United, Rehan-ul Haq said that Radio Pakistan is a great national broadcasting institution and we are honored by signing MoU regarding Media Partnership. He termed the partnership a positive omen which will promote game of cricket in the country.

Earlier, the DG PBC chaired a meeting of the sectional heads of the PBC Lahore during which important professional and administrative affairs were discussed.

She went to the various sections of the Broadcasting House including the music library.

The Director General was given a warm welcome by PBC Station Director Nazakat Shakila and the staff on her arrival at the Broadcasting House.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Music Pakistan Super League Islamabad United Media Event

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

6 minutes ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

21 minutes ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

51 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed: &#039;UAE is gaining increased ..

1 hour ago

Russia Interested in Stable Peace on Korean Penins ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.