Radio Pakistan, Islamabad United sign MoU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):Radio Pakistan and Islamabad United have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for media partnership in Lahore, said a press release issued here Monday.

Director General Radio Pakistan, Ambareen Jan represented Radio Pakistan while General Manager of Islamabad United Rehan-ul Haq represented Islamabad United at the signing ceremony held in connection with PSL new edition.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director General PBC, Ambareen Jan expressed pleasure over signing of the MoU and said under the MoU, Radio Pakistan will air live commentary for the event.

She hoped that partnership between Radio Pakistan and Islamabad United will continue in future.

On his part, General Manager Islamabad United, Rehan-ul Haq said that Radio Pakistan is a great national broadcasting institution and we are honored by signing MoU regarding Media Partnership. He termed the partnership a positive omen which will promote game of cricket in the country.

Earlier, the DG PBC chaired a meeting of the sectional heads of the PBC Lahore during which important professional and administrative affairs were discussed.

She went to the various sections of the Broadcasting House including the music library.

The Director General was given a warm welcome by PBC Station Director Nazakat Shakila and the staff on her arrival at the Broadcasting House.