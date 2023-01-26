UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Making Efforts To Improve Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Radio Pakistan was making incessant efforts to improve its performance, enhance the capacity building of staff and venture in sectors of diverse nature to tap the capacity of human resources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Radio Pakistan was making incessant efforts to improve its performance, enhance the capacity building of staff and venture in sectors of diverse nature to tap the capacity of human resources.

According to a press release issued, here on Thursday, Radio Pakistan has achieved various milestones by introducing new innovations besides establishing new studios, adopting modern technologies, launching new FM challenges and creating opportunities to promote peace and harmony.

Radio Pakistan has also started new projects to increase income and reduce the budget deficit of the corporation.

