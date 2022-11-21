UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Multan Marks 52nd Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Radio Pakistan Multan marks 52nd anniversary

Radio Pakistan Multan observed its 52nd anniversary with a simple but impressive musical ceremony at seminar hall here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Radio Pakistan Multan observed its 52nd anniversary with a simple but impressive musical ceremony at seminar hall here on Monday.

A good number of music lovers and broadcasters attended the ceremony.

Singers Hafza Nadeem, Shahid Qureshi, Imran Mughal, M. Abdullah and Rahat Multanikr sung urdu, Punjabi and Saraiki songs to amuse the audience and listeners. Former DG Radio Pakistan, Khursheed Malik was the chief guest. Living legend Surriya Multanikr, senior broadcasters Syed Tariq Shah, Qaisar Naqvi, Shahkir Husasin Shakir and others spoke their minds.

Addressing the ceremony, Khurshid Malik reminisced the golden era of Radio Pakistan hoping that the organization had been playing its role for extending information, entertainment and infotainment at national and international levels.

People learnt how to speak and utter words by using mike of Radio Pakistan, he said adding that it gave identity to local artistes, writers, singers, musicians and broadcasters.

Acting Station Director Radio Multan, Raiz Mailsi thanked the guests for sparing time to attend the ceremony. He hoped that audience would not only listen to them but also would see them through internet soon under the leadership of Director General Radio Pakistan Muhammad Tahir Hassan.

He stated that Radio Pakistan Multan was improving its programmes with each passing day. The musical programme was conducted by Imrana Salman, Shehla Tanvir, Zahida Sohail, Sidra Hassan and Hassan Ali Tipu. Mirza Athar Latif and Sidra Ahmed were producers of the programme. Later, a cake cutting ceremony was also held.

