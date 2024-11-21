Open Menu

Radio Pakistan Multan Marks 54th Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Radio Pakistan Multan marks 54th anniversary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Radio Pakistan Multan marked its 54th anniversary with vibrant programmes aired throughout the day.

The occasion was marked with a cake-cutting ceremony, led by Acting Station Director Jafar Baloch and senior artist Qaiser Naqvi.

The event was attended by Deputy Controller Engineering Shahzad-ul-Hassan Bhatti, Admin Manager Minhas Tariq, Engineering Managers Sohaib Niazi, Zain-ul-Abideen, Muhammad Afzal, Senior Producers Muhammad Ali Khan, Mirza Athar Latif, Tariq Khan Khakwani, Sidra Ahmed, Nasreen Fareed, Naeem Akbar Khosa, along with compères and announcers.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries extended their heartfelt congratulations to the officers, staff, associated artists, and loyal listeners of Radio Pakistan Multan. They expressed their best wishes for the organization's continued growth and success.

Following the cake-cutting ceremony, a special anniversary show was broadcast. The program featured interviews with listeners and esteemed community members sharing their reflections on Radio Pakistan Multan's contributions over the years.

Throughout the day, various programs revisited the 54-year journey of the station, highlighting its impact and legacy. Former voice artists, drama actors, anchors, subject experts, and singers associated with the station participated in these shows, reliving cherished memories and paying tribute to the institution's invaluable role in the region’s cultural and social development.

The day-long celebrations not only honored Radio Pakistan Multan’s rich history but also reaffirmed its commitment to serving its audience with quality programming in the years to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Muhammad Ali Event Best

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

3 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

3 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

3 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

5 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

5 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

5 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan