Radio Pakistan Multan marks 54th anniversary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Radio Pakistan Multan marked its 54th anniversary with vibrant programmes aired throughout the day.

The occasion was marked with a cake-cutting ceremony, led by Acting Station Director Jafar Baloch and senior artist Qaiser Naqvi.

The event was attended by Deputy Controller Engineering Shahzad-ul-Hassan Bhatti, Admin Manager Minhas Tariq, Engineering Managers Sohaib Niazi, Zain-ul-Abideen, Muhammad Afzal, Senior Producers Muhammad Ali Khan, Mirza Athar Latif, Tariq Khan Khakwani, Sidra Ahmed, Nasreen Fareed, Naeem Akbar Khosa, along with compères and announcers.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries extended their heartfelt congratulations to the officers, staff, associated artists, and loyal listeners of Radio Pakistan Multan. They expressed their best wishes for the organization's continued growth and success.

Following the cake-cutting ceremony, a special anniversary show was broadcast. The program featured interviews with listeners and esteemed community members sharing their reflections on Radio Pakistan Multan's contributions over the years.

Throughout the day, various programs revisited the 54-year journey of the station, highlighting its impact and legacy. Former voice artists, drama actors, anchors, subject experts, and singers associated with the station participated in these shows, reliving cherished memories and paying tribute to the institution's invaluable role in the region’s cultural and social development.

The day-long celebrations not only honored Radio Pakistan Multan’s rich history but also reaffirmed its commitment to serving its audience with quality programming in the years to come.