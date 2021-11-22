UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Multan Observes 51 Birth Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:07 PM

Radio Pakistan Multan celebrated its 51st birth anniversary with an impressive music evening late on Sunday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan Multan celebrated its 51st birth anniversary with an impressive music evening late on Sunday evening.

A studio of radio Pakistan kept on resonating with big round of applause in two hours live music performances by variety of singers.

Versatile singers Sobia Malik, Nadia Hashmi, Imran Mughal besides amateur artists, Shahid Qureshi, Rizwan Hashmi, Tania Abidi, Sajjad Jehania and others amused the audience with melodious songs.

Renowned industrialist, Chaudhary ZulfiqarAli Anjum was chief guest while advisor to Federal Ombudsman for Multan region Javid Mahmood Bhatti was guest of honour.

Among others living legend, Surriya Multanikr, famous bordacsters, Qaisar Naqvi, Tariq Shah, Rahat Multanikr, PTI general secretary South Punjab, Qurban Fatima, Saher Sial, journalists, Jabbar Mufti, ShaukatIshfaq, Mazhar Javid were in attendance.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Multan, Asif Khan Khatrain, said that no one can ignore the importance of radio even in this digital era adding that it has served public with infotainment and credible information.

He thanked the guests and his team including Programme Manager Jaffar Baloch and Riaz Mailsi and producers Asifa Munir and Mirza Athar Latif for making the ceremony beautiful announcing that a big show would be arranged after Eid-ul- Fitr for masses..

