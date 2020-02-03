Radio Pakistan National Songs to infuse new life to Kashmir movement: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the two national songs, produced by Radio Pakistan, in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, would help infuse new life to Kashmiris' struggle for freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the two national songs, produced by Radio Pakistan, in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, would help infuse new life to Kashmiris' struggle for freedom.

She expressed these remarks while launching two national songs in line with government's policy to mark February 1 to February 5 as solidarity events with the Kashmiri brethren here at the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

Firdous said Radio Pakistan was playing the lead role in connecting Pakistan's narrative with the world, by means of the latest technology.

She said : "There is complete information and connectivity blackout in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the valley is facing internet, tv channels, social media shutdown, for the last several months. Radio Pakistan is the only means to connect Kashmiris and their sentiments with the world." She said "We were dedicating these songs to the innocent Kashmiris struggling against the Indian occupation, oppression and discrimination for their constitutional right to the self-determination." "Radio is playing a role in defending Pakistan at its ideological and geographical fronts and would be made stronger and more efficient," she added.

Radio Pakistan, she said, has always had the distinction of playing a vibrant and active role in the peace and war times on the broadcasting front.

Radio Pakistan's services regarding Kashmir issue would be written in golden letters as Azad Jammu and Kashmir Radio and freedom of Kashmir were indispensable, she added.

The SAPM said: "Let it be the story of Kashmiris' sacrifices, UN Resolutions in favor of Kashmir, deviations from the Constitution of India, Radio Pakistan had broadcast effective programmes at national and international levels, highlighting Kashmir cause along with special coverage of the day-to-day violations of international and human rights laws in the occupied valley." She thanked the entire production team for composing an enthusiastic piece of music that was portraying the true imagery of the emotions of Kashmiris, fighting against Indian oppression with great courage and perseverance.

She also thanked ptv for its impressive video visuals that enhanced the impact of the songs and its lyrics.

Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar and Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani were also present on the occasion who lauded the efforts of the artists for amicably composing the national songs, highlighting Kashmiris' struggle for freedom.

The SAPM also distributed shields and certificates among the production team members fortheir meritorious efforts for the Kashmir cause.