Open Menu

Radio Pakistan Organizes Ceremony To Honour Singer Ghafoor Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Radio Pakistan organizes ceremony to honour Singer Ghafoor Gul

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Radio Pakistan Hyderabad organized a colouful ceremony to honour and recognize services of famous singer Ghafoor Gul.

Eminent writers, Radio Staff and people belongs to different segments of life attended the ceremony.

Addressing the Ceremony Station Director Ali Akber Hingorjo said that Ghafoor Gul as a singer had been was attached with Radio Pakistan since 50 years and famous songs were recorded in his pleasing voice.

Programme Manager Muhammad Hussain said that Ghafoor Gul was not only a best Singer but a good and loving person.

Eminent Broad caster and writer Naseer Mirza said that Ghafoor Gul has recorded memorable songs on Radio Pakistan and Television which became very popular.

He said that Ghafoor Gul has recorded songs with Abida Parveen and other famous singers.

He said that the services of Ghafoor Gul for Radio Pakistan and Art would be remembered a long time.

Singer Ghafoor Gul said that Radio Pakistan was a great training institution where I availed opportunities to work with the best mentors and great personalities of Music, He expressed gratitude to Shah Nawaz and others for organizing a colourful programme.

Zahir Mirza, Dr. Farooq Talpur, Nazeer Leghari, and others expressed their views.

Famous Singers Fiza marvi, Sodho Jogi and other artists performed songs Senior Producer Khalid Hussain Chandio hosted the ceremony. Senior Producer Muhammad Arif, Roshan Ali Kalhoro, Muhammad Yaseen Junejo, Mir Bahadur Mahar, Talib Hussain Mughal, Naeema Siddique, and other also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Hyderabad Abida Parveen TV Best

Recent Stories

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villag ..

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department

17 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long ..

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long stay in London

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, cla ..

Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, claims ECP

38 minutes ago
 Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian ..

Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian diplomat amidst allegations o ..

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital cus ..

Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital customs transactions in H1 2023: ..

2 hours ago
 UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on co ..

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on core global issues: Munir Akram

3 hours ago
Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

4 hours ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

8 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

16 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan