Radio Pakistan organizes ceremony to honour Singer Ghafoor Gul

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Radio Pakistan Hyderabad organized a colouful ceremony to honour and recognize services of famous singer Ghafoor Gul.

Eminent writers, Radio Staff and people belongs to different segments of life attended the ceremony.

Addressing the Ceremony Station Director Ali Akber Hingorjo said that Ghafoor Gul as a singer had been was attached with Radio Pakistan since 50 years and famous songs were recorded in his pleasing voice.

Programme Manager Muhammad Hussain said that Ghafoor Gul was not only a best Singer but a good and loving person.

Eminent Broad caster and writer Naseer Mirza said that Ghafoor Gul has recorded memorable songs on Radio Pakistan and Television which became very popular.

He said that Ghafoor Gul has recorded songs with Abida Parveen and other famous singers.

He said that the services of Ghafoor Gul for Radio Pakistan and Art would be remembered a long time.

Singer Ghafoor Gul said that Radio Pakistan was a great training institution where I availed opportunities to work with the best mentors and great personalities of Music, He expressed gratitude to Shah Nawaz and others for organizing a colourful programme.

Zahir Mirza, Dr. Farooq Talpur, Nazeer Leghari, and others expressed their views.

Famous Singers Fiza marvi, Sodho Jogi and other artists performed songs Senior Producer Khalid Hussain Chandio hosted the ceremony. Senior Producer Muhammad Arif, Roshan Ali Kalhoro, Muhammad Yaseen Junejo, Mir Bahadur Mahar, Talib Hussain Mughal, Naeema Siddique, and other also attended the ceremony.