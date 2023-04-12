Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Organizes Cricket Fiesta To Mark Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of Constitution

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Radio Pakistan organizes cricket fiesta to mark Golden Jubilee celebrations of Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Scorpion Nights have won the Radio Pakistan Ramazan Cricket Fiesta beating FM94 by nine wickets in the final here on Wednesday.

The tournament was organized by Radio Pakistan to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan. A total of 12 teams participated in the five-day cricket tournament.

In the nail-biting final, FM 94, batting first, scored 72 runs for the loss of one wicket in the stipulated six overs. The Scorpion Nights managed to achieve the target on last ball of the last over.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest Controller General Accounts Maqbool Ahmad Gondal along with Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan and Director news and Current Affairs Radio Pakistan Aman Ullah Sipra distributed prizes among the winners and the runners up.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest lauded Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan's efforts for the revival of the National Broadcaster and organizing such a healthy activity on the occasion Golden Jubilee celebrations of the constitution.

He said this tournament is the manifestation of enjoying civil rights, which have been guaranteed in the constitution.

Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan while appreciating the government's initiative to hold month-long celebrations of Golden Jubilee of the constitution, thanked sponsors, listeners and spectators of the tournament for making it a success.

He said this tournament is part of Radio Pakistan's series of events that have been planned to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the constitution. The Director General said such activities remind us of the liberty of life that has been protected under the constitution. He also vowed to continue such healthy activities to promote sports and culture.

A large number of spectators including men, women and the youth enjoyed the matches while many others watched the live-streaming and live commentary at Radio Pakistan's social media platforms and channels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports Social Media Women Gold Government

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

16 minutes ago
 Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

1 hour ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.