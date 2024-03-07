Radio Pakistan Organizes Dialogue On Promoting Democratic Values
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 06:41 PM
Radio Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan here on Thursday organized a special dialogue titled- "Promoting Democratic Values" necessitating for government institutions to operate within the confines of the law and uphold the principles of democracy to ensure the provision of essential services such as healthcare and education to citizens
The event, hosted by producer Asad Mukhtar, brought together a diverse panel of senior journalists and officials including Fazlur Rehman Incharge, Press Information Department (PID), Regional Office, islam Awan and Abul Mazhar Turabi.
They highlighted the importance of a strong democratic system in ensuring the participation of citizens in decision-making processes and the pivotal role of elected representatives in addressing the concerns of the public.
The participants emphasized the significance of democratic institutions at all levels, including provincial and national assemblies, as well as local governments, in transferring powers to the grassroots level.
The Radio Pakistan extended appreciation to all participants for their valuable contributions towards promoting democratic ideals and citizen empowerment in the area.
APP/slm
