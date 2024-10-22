Open Menu

Radio Pakistan Pensioners' Issue To Be Resolved Soon: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Tuesday assured the National Assembly that the issue concerning Radio Pakistan's pensioners will be resolved in the coming weeks

Responding a Calling Attention Notice in the House, he said that out of the total 3,296 pensioners, 3,185 have already been paid their dues, while the remaining 109 retirees will receive their pensions soon.

He told that the delay for the 109 pensioners is due to various issues, such as problems related to NADRA verification or personal circumstances like divorce cases. However, he assured that these matters would be resolved, and the dues will be paid within a few weeks.

Daniyal Chaudhry said that the government has taken significant steps to address the pension issue, which had persisted for some time.

