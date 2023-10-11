Open Menu

Radio Pakistan Quetta Station Organizes Mehfil E Milad-e-Mustafa

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 11:57 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Radio Pakistan Quetta station has organized Mehfil e Milad-e-Mustafa on Wednesday to commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with love and religious zeal.

Maulana Irfan Attari, Allama Maulana Tariq Attari Madani, Allama Maulana Iftikhar Attari, Munir Ahmad Attari, Qazi Nadeem, Radio Pakistan employees, officers, APP employees and a large number of people participated in the event.

Participants recited Durood and Naat and also shed light on certain Hadith and shared some significant events of his blessed life. The participants paid tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with religious fervour. They expressed their affection for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

A group of participants presented Naats and Bayan on the topic of “Patience” and also shed light on Seerat-un-Nabvi.

They briefed the audience on the importance of patience by highlighting various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

They also emphasized that following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the need of the hour. They stressed to practically follow the Quran and Sunnah which offered solutions to all problems.

On occasion, Allama Maulana Tariq Attari Madani shed light on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in detail. He highlighted the significance of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and its importance for Muslims. The soulful Mehfil-e-Milad ended with reciting Drood-o salaam and offering dua for peace, progress and prosperity for the country.

