UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Recalls King Faisal's Visit On 'World Radio Day'

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Radio Pakistan recalls King Faisal's visit on 'World Radio Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Radio Pakistan on Monday recalled Saudi King Faisal bin Abdulaziz's visit to Radio Pakistan Karachi made in May 1955 by sharing his pictures on its official social media account Twitter handle on the occasion of World Radio Day.

https://twitter.com/radiopakistan/status/1624826410283208704?s=48&t=UZaZ-8b5e1nibYQE3OLGJQ Taking to Twitter, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki also cherished the beautiful memories of King Faisal bin Abdulaziz who paid a historical visit to Radio Pakistan Karachi in the mid-fifties.

https://twitter.com/ambassadornawaf/status/1625049619271938048?s=48&t=mG4RLt8S_Z7kILxohyWB4Q World Radio Day is being celebrated across the world including Pakistan and the theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day, marked on 13th February 2023, is "Radio and Peace". In reporting and informing the general public, radio stations shape public opinion and frame a narrative that can influence domestic and international situations and decision-making processes.

On World Radio Day 2023, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) highlighted independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peace-building.

That is the reason why support for independent radio has to be viewed as an integral part of peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation organized a grand dialogue among FMs, stream channels, and OTT platforms to discuss the emerging new digital broadcasting ecosystem here at Radio Pakistan headquarters in the Federal capital.

The dialogue would help shape new opportunities for broadcasters and listeners to cope with the challenging role and scope of the broadcasting industry.

As part of this main event, similar events were also held at the provincial headquarters including Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan through Zoom on the same day.

The dialogue was aimed at communication, collaboration, cooperation, and critical thinking for the development and effectiveness of broadcasting media in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that radio is an important source of mass communication even in the present era, which remains vital during war, peace, catastrophe, and pandemic.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar World Quetta United Nations Social Media Twitter Visit Saudi Same Muzaffarabad February May Media Event Industry

Recent Stories

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

47 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

1 hour ago
 realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

2 hours ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.