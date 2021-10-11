UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Records Series Of Podcasts On Single National Curriculum

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Radio Pakistan records series of podcasts on single national curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan has prepared a series of podcasts on the Single National Curriculum that includes interviews of educationists, professors, teachers, students, and other stakeholders from across the country.

The educationists and experts talked about the importance of the Single National Curriculum, an initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaaf government for nation-building, a news release on Monday said.

The series of podcasts would be available on Radio Pakistan's Social Media platform podcast.

radio.gov.pk from Wednesday.

The podcast was introduced by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain with a view to making maximum use of social media platforms to highlight the government's initiative in different sectors.

Radio Pakistan had been uploading podcasts in categories on a host of topics including social uplift programs of the incumbent government, tourism, culture, sports, news and current affairs.

