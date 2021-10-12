UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Records Series Of Podcasts On Single National Curriculum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan has prepared a series of podcasts on single national curriculum. Interviews of educationists, professors, teachers, students and other stakeholders were recorded across the country, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The educationists and experts talked about the importance of single national curriculum, an initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf government for nation-building.

The series of podcasts will be available on Radio Pakistan's Social Media platform podcast.

radio.gov.pk from Wednesday (tomorrow).

Podcast was introduced by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain with a view to make maximum use of social media platform to highlight government's initiatives in different sectors.

Radio Pakistan has been uploading podcasts in 13 categories on a host of topics including social uplift programmes of the incumbent government, tourism, culture, sports, news, and current affairs.

More Stories From Pakistan

