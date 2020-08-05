Radio Pakistan releases two documentaries on Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan which has been playing a leading role in projecting Kashmir issue in its true perspective for the last 73 years, has not lagged behind at the historical juncture of the Kashmir liberation movement, and it has released two short documentaries on the occasion of completion of one year of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupoed Jammu and Kashmir by India ( IIOJK).

India had besieged this part of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions under which the state was declared a disputed territory.

This illegal action by the fascist Modi regime betrayed India's own constitution under which IIOJK was granted special status.

The short documentaries titled "Hindutva Dangerous than Pandemic" and "UN Permanent Membership for Rights Abuser?" have been produced by a team of professionals of news and Current Affairs Channel and Social Media wings of Radio Pakistan under the auspices of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said a press release issued here.

The objective of the documentaries was to expose the fascist Hindutva agenda of Modi's BJP regime and RSS goons besides the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces against the innocent Kashmiri people.

Scripted by Controller News (retd) Mahmood Riazuddin, the production team of these documentaries included Executive Producer Muhammad Tariq Chaudhry, and Producers Saeed Ahmed, Shehzad Ghauri and Assadullah Khan, while it has been recorded in the voice of English Newscaster Zahra Sikandar with video concept by Usman Kiani, and IT support from Kamran Khan.

The short documentaries are available on Radio Pakistan's website www.radio.gov.pk and all social media platforms.