UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radio Pakistan Releases Two Documentaries On Youm-e-Istehsal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Radio Pakistan releases two documentaries on Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan which has been playing a leading role in projecting Kashmir issue in its true perspective for the last 73 years, has not lagged behind at the historical juncture of the Kashmir liberation movement, and it has released two short documentaries on the occasion of completion of one year of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupoed Jammu and Kashmir by India ( IIOJK).

India had besieged this part of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions under which the state was declared a disputed territory.

This illegal action by the fascist Modi regime betrayed India's own constitution under which IIOJK was granted special status.

The short documentaries titled "Hindutva Dangerous than Pandemic" and "UN Permanent Membership for Rights Abuser?" have been produced by a team of professionals of news and Current Affairs Channel and Social Media wings of Radio Pakistan under the auspices of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said a press release issued here.

The objective of the documentaries was to expose the fascist Hindutva agenda of Modi's BJP regime and RSS goons besides the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces against the innocent Kashmiri people.

Scripted by Controller News (retd) Mahmood Riazuddin, the production team of these documentaries included Executive Producer Muhammad Tariq Chaudhry, and Producers Saeed Ahmed, Shehzad Ghauri and Assadullah Khan, while it has been recorded in the voice of English Newscaster Zahra Sikandar with video concept by Usman Kiani, and IT support from Kamran Khan.

The short documentaries are available on Radio Pakistan's website www.radio.gov.pk and all social media platforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Social Media Jammu All From

Recent Stories

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

7 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

1 hour ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

1 hour ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

1 hour ago

Traders to support Kashmiris for right of self-det ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.