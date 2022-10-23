UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Resumes Live Ball-to-ball Commentary On Cricket Matches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Radio Pakistan resumes live ball-to-ball commentary on cricket matches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Radio Pakistan has fulfilled the long-standing demand of cricket lovers by resuming much acclaimed sports feature of live ball-to-ball commentary on matches.

The initiative was commenced with live commentary on Pakistan-India match of T-20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, said a news release.

The commentary, aired on all Radio Pakistan medium wave channels as well as its digital platforms, was widely welcomed by people.

The decision to resume live commentary on cricket matches was taken by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, who has been putting in strenuous efforts to restore the past glory of the national broadcaster.

The vision of the leadership of Radio Pakistan includes establishing the state broadcaster on modern lines of digitization. It also envisages taking the state broadcaster to the level of being known as "Broadcasting Technology Park, first of its type in the region.

