Radio Pakistan Soon Continue To Effectively Project State Narrative Across World: DG PBC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 06:19 PM

New Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Samina Farzin said on Monday that Radio Pakistan would continue to effectively project the state narrative across the world using modern technological tools

She was addressing a ceremony held at National Broadcasting House, Islamabad to welcome the new Director General and see off outgoing Director General Muhammad Asim Khichi.

Samina Farzin said Radio Pakistan, with its unmatched outreach in the country as well as beyond borders, has been disseminating accurate information, educating and entertaining the people.

She said the organization has a rich history with traditional values that have been upheld throughout its journey.

The Director General expressed commitment to make her best efforts to take the organization to new heights.

She also assured to solve problems of the employees.

Appreciating the role played by her predecessor Muhammad Asim Khichi for development of the organization and welfare of the employees, Samina Farzin said she would take the journey of progress forward. She said Muhammad Asim Khichi is a true professional having excellent leadership qualities.

Earlier, in his remarks, outgoing Director General PBC Muhammad Asim Khichi welcomed the new Director General and expressed the hope that the organization will continue making progress under her leadership. He said Samina Farzin is a competent and upright officer, who always takes principled stance.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General United Staff Organization Muhammad Ejaz lauded Muhammad Asim Khichi for his steps and decisions to make the organization vibrant and for wellbeing of its employees.

