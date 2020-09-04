UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radio Pakistan Special Programmes On Defence Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:19 PM

Radio Pakistan special programmes on Defence Day

Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programmes on the Defence Day to pay tribute to martyrs and heroes of 6th September 1965 war

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programmes on the Defence Day to pay tribute to martyrs and heroes of 6th September 1965 war.

The programmes included views of families of martyrs, retired officers of Pak armed forces, details of war of 6th September, etc.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Faisalabad Mehr Azhar Ali said here Friday that Radio Pakistan had chalked out special programmes in connection with the Defence Day observance, which would be broadcast from Radio Pakistan, FM-93 and FM 101.

He said that special dialogue, analysis, interviews of noted personalities and national songs would also be part of the programmes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Azhar Ali September From Defence Day

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

6 minutes ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

43 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

51 minutes ago

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4 percent: governm ..

2 minutes ago

Over 24,000 displaced in DR Congo in one month: UN ..

2 minutes ago

Loew fumes at 'insane' fixture jam for Germany sta ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.