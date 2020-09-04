Radio Pakistan special programmes on Defence Day

Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programmes on the Defence Day to pay tribute to martyrs and heroes of 6th September 1965 war

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programmes on the Defence Day to pay tribute to martyrs and heroes of 6th September 1965 war.

The programmes included views of families of martyrs, retired officers of Pak armed forces, details of war of 6th September, etc.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Faisalabad Mehr Azhar Ali said here Friday that Radio Pakistan had chalked out special programmes in connection with the Defence Day observance, which would be broadcast from Radio Pakistan, FM-93 and FM 101.

He said that special dialogue, analysis, interviews of noted personalities and national songs would also be part of the programmes.