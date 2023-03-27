Radio Pakistan starts live video Ramadan transmission Paigham-e-Ramadam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Radio Pakistan has started the first-ever live video Ramadan transmission titled "Paigham-e-Ramadam" on "Radio Pakistan Podcast" available on the national broadcaster's social media platforms.

The four-hour video transmission from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm daily brings a lot of valuable knowledge and enlightenment for the audience about the holy month of Ramazan and the health-related issues, says a press release issued here Monday.

Eminent religious scholars, nutritionists and other health experts participate in the transmission and share their views on matters about fasting. Besides, Naat Khawan recites Naat, Tilawat-e-Quran-e-Pak along with translation is also presented during the transmission.

People may also participate in the transmission through live phone calls at 051-9208940 from 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

The launch of this video Ramadan transmission is part of the initiatives being taken by Director General PBC Muhammad Tahir Hassan to enhance technological advancement and improve the content of the state broadcaster in line with modern-day requirements.

In addition to making "Radio Pakistan Podcast" efficient and vibrant, some specialized FM channels have been launched to cater to specific audience needs.