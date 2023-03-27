UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan Starts Live Video Ramadan Transmission Paigham-e-Ramadam

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Radio Pakistan starts live video Ramadan transmission Paigham-e-Ramadam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Radio Pakistan has started the first-ever live video Ramadan transmission titled "Paigham-e-Ramadam" on "Radio Pakistan Podcast" available on the national broadcaster's social media platforms.

The four-hour video transmission from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm daily brings a lot of valuable knowledge and enlightenment for the audience about the holy month of Ramazan and the health-related issues, says a press release issued here Monday.

Eminent religious scholars, nutritionists and other health experts participate in the transmission and share their views on matters about fasting. Besides, Naat Khawan recites Naat, Tilawat-e-Quran-e-Pak along with translation is also presented during the transmission.

People may also participate in the transmission through live phone calls at 051-9208940 from 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

The launch of this video Ramadan transmission is part of the initiatives being taken by Director General PBC Muhammad Tahir Hassan to enhance technological advancement and improve the content of the state broadcaster in line with modern-day requirements.

In addition to making "Radio Pakistan Podcast" efficient and vibrant, some specialized FM channels have been launched to cater to specific audience needs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media May From Share Ramadan

Recent Stories

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smar ..

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smartphone

12 minutes ago
 Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ..

Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ram heads at Abydos

12 minutes ago
 AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted d ..

AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted drug delivery for cancer treatm ..

12 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of ..

China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of reverse repos

13 minutes ago
 Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exc ..

Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

13 minutes ago
 Aldar unveils ‘The Source’ at Saadiyat Grove

Aldar unveils ‘The Source’ at Saadiyat Grove

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.