Radio Pakistan starts special Independence Day transmission

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Hyderabad Thursday started specials programs in connection with the independence day celebrations with launching of a tree plantation campaign themed "one tree in the name of independence celebration" here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Hyderabad Thursday started specials programs in connection with the independence day celebrations with launching of a tree plantation campaign themed "one tree in the name of independence celebration" here on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at Sayed Saleh Muhammad Shah green belt of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad.

The Divisional Forest Officer Hassnain Baloch, Director Pakistan Study Center University of Sindh Shuja Ahmad Mahessar, Station Director Radio Pakistan Ali Akbar Higorjo and others were attended the ceremony.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat praised the Radio Pakistan for launching tree plantation campaign and appealed the students to participate in tree plantation campaign so that environmental problems could be solved.

Special Independence Day transmission of Radio Pakistan would continue till August 31 in which special programmes would be broadcast.