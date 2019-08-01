UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radio Pakistan Starts Special Independence Day Transmission

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 10:37 PM

Radio Pakistan starts special Independence Day transmission

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Hyderabad Thursday started specials programs in connection with the independence day celebrations with launching of a tree plantation campaign themed "one tree in the name of independence celebration" here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Hyderabad Thursday started specials programs in connection with the independence day celebrations with launching of a tree plantation campaign themed "one tree in the name of independence celebration" here on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at Sayed Saleh Muhammad Shah green belt of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad.

The Divisional Forest Officer Hassnain Baloch, Director Pakistan Study Center University of Sindh Shuja Ahmad Mahessar, Station Director Radio Pakistan Ali Akbar Higorjo and others were attended the ceremony.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat praised the Radio Pakistan for launching tree plantation campaign and appealed the students to participate in tree plantation campaign so that environmental problems could be solved.

Special Independence Day transmission of Radio Pakistan would continue till August 31 in which special programmes would be broadcast.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad Independence August

Recent Stories

8,416 Pakistanis imprisoned foreign countries: Nat ..

34 seconds ago

Opposition's countdown begun after defeat in Senat ..

25 minutes ago

Failure of move for removing Senate Chairman, vict ..

31 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad claims restoration of power ..

31 minutes ago

Havelian-Thakot Motorway to be completed by Feb 20 ..

31 minutes ago

PTI govt committed to take head on national challe ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.