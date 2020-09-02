Radio Pakistan to air special programmes on Defence Day

FAISALABAD, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :-:Radio Pakistan Faisalabad has chalked out special programmes to be aired on Defence Day for paying homage to martyrs of 1965 war.

Talking to APP, Station Director Radio Pakistan Faisalabad Mehr Azhar Ali said that brave soldiers of Pakistan wrote a golden history with their blood during 1965 war in the history of subcontinent.

Therefore, FM-93 and FM-101 will broadcast special programmes on Sunday to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pak armed forces.

He said that Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan and other singers sung special songs to boost courage and bravery of Pak army during 1965 War and these songs would also be relayed on Defence Day.

News & Current Affairs channel of Radio Pakistan will alsoair marathon broadcasting on Defence Day, in addition toput interviews of renowned personalities on air, he added.