UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radio Pakistan To Be Developed On Modern Lines : Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

Radio Pakistan to be developed on modern lines : Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said the Radio Pakistan would be developed on modern lines to enhance the effectiveness of the important medium of mass communication and restore it to its previous glory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said the Radio Pakistan would be developed on modern lines to enhance the effectiveness of the important medium of mass communication and restore it to its previous glory.

He gave the remarks during a visit to Radio Pakistan's Headquarters here. He was accompanied by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani.

The minister said the role of radio had assumed special significance during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its mass reach and access to every nook and cranny of the country.

Shibli Faraz visited various sections of Radio Pakistan, including News, Programme, and Archives.

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Director General Ambreen Jan gave a briefing to the minister on the working and role of various departments of Radio Pakistan.

Upgradation and digitization of existing transmitters of PBC was also discussed. Shibli Faraz directed the Information Secretary to expedite the process of modernizing existing AM transmitters of 100 and 400 KW on DRM in the first phase.

The minister highly appreciated Saut ul Quran channel of Radio Pakistan for its religious services to the people.

Later, exclusively talking to Radio Pakistan's news and Current Affairs Channel, the minister said he had special affinity with Radio Pakistan as his father and prominent urdu poet Ahmad Faraz had also started his career from the premium institution.

He said Radio Pakistan was endowed with rich past, heritage, and traditions, and the government would try to rebuild the institution on those values.

The minister said he would try to help the Radio Pakistan regain its past glory. It would be enabled to help produce artists and productions of world fame, which used to be its hallmark. The rich culture, history and national identity of the country would be promoted through Radio Pakistan.

Referring to prevalent situation of corona pandemic, Shibli Faraz said the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan to relax lockdown in a phased manner was aimed at helping daily wagers earn their livelihood. The country was facing the coronavirus on one hand and hunger from lockdown on the other, and a balance was necessary.

He said the government wanted to create equilibrium between the life and economic necessities. He appealed to the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing masks and social distancing to stop spread the virus.

The minister also talked with FM 101 and expressed his strong resolve to make Radio Pakistan one of the leading institutions of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Visit Turkish Lira From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

1 hour ago

One new COVID-19 positive case reported in AJK

4 minutes ago

Algerian Refugee Camps Need Financial Aid, COVID-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Pence Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

4 minutes ago

Over 12 mln deserving families to be given Rs 12,0 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.