Radio Pakistan to broadcast live commentary on Rawalpindi Test

Radio Pakistan will broadcast live running commentary on Second Cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa to be played in Rawalpindi from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan will broadcast live running commentary on Second cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa to be played in Rawalpindi from Thursday.

Live commentary of the match will be broadcast from Radio Pakistan medium waves network including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Mirpur, Skardu and Gilgit Stations, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

It is worth a mention that South African Cricket team was on tour to Pakistan till February 14 for two test and three T-20 matches.

Radio Pakistan's FM-101 network will also broadcast live updates of all the series.