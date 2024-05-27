Radio Pakistan to broadcast new national song on Youm-e-Takbeer

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Radio Pakistan Multan has recorded a beautiful national song which will be broadcast on May 28 to highlight the significance and importance of Youm-e-Takbeer among the public.

The lyrics of this song are written by known poet and writer Qamar Bukhari, and it is sung by Multan's emerging singer Imran Mughal.

The song is produced by Mirza Athar Latif and composed by Iftikhar Haider. This song will be broadcast from all stations across Pakistan.

Station Director Radio Pakistan, Riaz Mailsi stated that the national song emphasizes the importance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

May 28 is an unforgettable day in the country's history, as on this day, Pakistan became the first Islamic nuclear power, he and adding that under the special directives of Director General Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, this song was produced in Radio Pakistan's modern digital studio.

Deputy Controller Programmes Jafar Baloch said that the national song from Radio Pakistan Multan Center will be a gift in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer hoping that the public will like this national song and it will gain popularity.