Radio Pakistan to embrace digitization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The state owned Radio Pakistan is planning to embrace digital technologies to attract the audience at home and abroad including South Asia and Central Asia and the middle East through quality news, current affairs and programs.

The information was shared during the ongoing week long national workshop on Digital Radio Migration policy of Radio Pakistan at Pakistan Broadcasting academy here, said a press release.

Under the plan, the biggest 1000-Kilowatt DRM Medium-wave transmitting station of Radio Pakistan would be set up at Fort Monroe hill station in Dera Ghazi Khan an estimated cost of three billion rupees.

The most powerful but digital transmitter of Radio Pakistan would be established in center of the country as part of Phase-II of Digital Radio Migration policy which would cover the entire population of Pakistan with crystal clear and noise-free waves.

The department was also in the process of engaging the international donors to execute the gigantic project. With this powerful digital transmitter, Radio Pakistan would also have the capacity to reach out all the strategic destinations like India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Iran, China, Center Asia and the Middle East.