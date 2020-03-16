Radio Pakistan to hold special talk on coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Radio Pakistan would hold daily special talk from tomorrow on 'corona virus' in its Rabta program at 10:05 am

Spokesperson Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in a press release said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar would be the special guest in the programme who would talk and reply to questions of listeners.

The audience could ask questions on telephone about the coronavirus, its transmission, symptoms and how to protect oneself from this virus.

The telephone numbers are 051-9206995 and 051-9215206. It would also be translated and broadcast in Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi, Pushto, Balochi and Barahvi languages.