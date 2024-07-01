Radio Pakistan to organize 'Radio Pothohar Mela' on 4th July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A culture fair 'Radio Pothohar Mela' will be organized by Radio Pakistan on Thursday 4th July at its Rawalpindi station. The annual traditional event will present programs including music, regional dance, arts exhibition and skits in the fair.

According to the details, traditional handicrafts and costumes, food festival, story-telling, kalam poet, poetry and documentary programs will also be presented in the cultural event in which a number of artists, poets, and artistes will perform.

Guests from all walks of life from across Rawalpindi and Potohar will also attend this fair.

Organized under the patronage of Station Director Musarat Shahrukh, the producers of this festival are Shahid Malik and Mehwish Raja. Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a well-known intellectual and writer, will be the special guest of this fair, while Director General of Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Shaikh will also participate in this program.