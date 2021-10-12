Radio Pakistan to podcast series on single national curriculum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan will podcast a series of experts' interviews on the importance of single national curriculum starting from Wednesday (tomorrow).

It has recorded interviews of educationists, professors, teachers, students and other stakeholders across the country, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The series of podcasts, an initiative of PTI government for nation building will be available on Radio Pakistan's Social Media platform podcast.radio.gov.pk Podcast has been introduced by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to make maximum use of social media platform for highlighting government's initiatives in different sectors.

Radio Pakistan has been uploading podcasts in 13 categories on a host of topics including social uplift programmes of the incumbent government, tourism, culture, sports, news, and current affairs.