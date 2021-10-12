UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan To Podcast Series On Single National Curriculum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:48 PM

Radio Pakistan to podcast series on single national curriculum

Radio Pakistan will podcast a series of experts' interviews on the importance of single national curriculum starting from Wednesday (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan will podcast a series of experts' interviews on the importance of single national curriculum starting from Wednesday (tomorrow).

It has recorded interviews of educationists, professors, teachers, students and other stakeholders across the country, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The series of podcasts, an initiative of PTI government for nation building will be available on Radio Pakistan's Social Media platform podcast.radio.gov.pk Podcast has been introduced by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to make maximum use of social media platform for highlighting government's initiatives in different sectors.

Radio Pakistan has been uploading podcasts in 13 categories on a host of topics including social uplift programmes of the incumbent government, tourism, culture, sports, news, and current affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sports Social Media From Government

Recent Stories

South Korea's Envoy Heads to Russia for Talks on D ..

South Korea's Envoy Heads to Russia for Talks on Denuclearization

2 minutes ago
 EU, US Delegations Hold Meeting With Taliban in Qa ..

EU, US Delegations Hold Meeting With Taliban in Qatar

2 minutes ago
 EasyJet eyes narrowing losses with recovery 'under ..

EasyJet eyes narrowing losses with recovery 'underway'

2 minutes ago
 Japan to begin 3rd COVID-19 inoculation in Decembe ..

Japan to begin 3rd COVID-19 inoculation in December

5 minutes ago
 Govt focusing to improve standards of technical, v ..

Govt focusing to improve standards of technical, vocational training

5 minutes ago
 Afghan Resistance Blames Political Collapse on Gha ..

Afghan Resistance Blames Political Collapse on Ghani's Flight, Secret Deals With ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.