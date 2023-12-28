Radio Pakistan to revive tradition of organizing ‘Mushaira’ at broadcasting houses across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Radio Pakistan is going to revive its tradition of organizing poetic events at the broadcasting houses under the title of 'Hum Hain Sukhan Nawaz'.

The poetic events [Mushaira] to be graced by eminent poets at the broadcasting houses across the country, including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, will begin on the 8th of January next year from Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Karachi. Likewise, Larkana and Hyderabad will air Mushaira on the 14th and 21st of January.

In Punjab, PBC Lahore will broadcast Mushaira on 9th of January, Bahawalpur 15th, Multan 18th, Rawalpindi 19th, and Faisalabad on the 20th of the next month.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, poetic gatherings will be held in Peshawar on 10th of the next month, Abbottabad 16th, and Dera Ismail Khan on 22nd of January.

In Balochistan, Radio Pakistan Quetta and Khuzdar will broadcast poetic events on 11th and 17th of the next month respectively.

Similarly, Radio Pakistan Muzaffarabad and Gilgit will also organize such programmes on 12th and 13th of the next month.