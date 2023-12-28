Open Menu

Radio Pakistan To Revive Tradition Of Organizing ‘Mushaira’ At Broadcasting Houses Across Country

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Radio Pakistan to revive tradition of organizing ‘Mushaira’ at broadcasting houses across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Radio Pakistan is going to revive its tradition of organizing poetic events at the broadcasting houses under the title of 'Hum Hain Sukhan Nawaz'.

The poetic events [Mushaira] to be graced by eminent poets at the broadcasting houses across the country, including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, will begin on the 8th of January next year from Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Karachi. Likewise, Larkana and Hyderabad will air Mushaira on the 14th and 21st of January.

In Punjab, PBC Lahore will broadcast Mushaira on 9th of January, Bahawalpur 15th, Multan 18th, Rawalpindi 19th, and Faisalabad on the 20th of the next month.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, poetic gatherings will be held in Peshawar on 10th of the next month, Abbottabad 16th, and Dera Ismail Khan on 22nd of January.

In Balochistan, Radio Pakistan Quetta and Khuzdar will broadcast poetic events on 11th and 17th of the next month respectively.

Similarly, Radio Pakistan Muzaffarabad and Gilgit will also organize such programmes on 12th and 13th of the next month.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Larkana Khuzdar Muzaffarabad January From

Recent Stories

Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for S ..

Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for Style and Power – Pre-orders ..

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

8 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

17 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

17 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

17 hours ago
Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

17 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

18 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

18 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

18 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan