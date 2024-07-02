Radio Pakistan Vital Source Of News, Entertainment For Masses: Pullain Baloch
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Pullain Baloch on Tuesday said that Radio Pakistan was an important source of news and entertainment for people.
During a visit to Radio Pakistan Quetta, he said all available resources will be utilized for the betterment of the state broadcaster, said a press release issued here.
Pullain Baloch promised that problems being faced by Radio Pakistan and its employees will be addressed on priority basis.
