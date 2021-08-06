Radio Pakistan Director General Muhammad Asim Khichi said Friday that the government was working on digitalization of Radio Pakistan to enhance its outreach

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan Director General Muhammad Asim Khichi said Friday that the government was working on digitalization of Radio Pakistan to enhance its outreach.

Talking to sectional heads during his visit to Radio Pakistan Peshawar, he said old transmitters would be replaced with digital transmitters to restore its past glory.

Muhammad Asim Khichi said under the public private partnership programme, the employees of Radio Pakistan would be provided residential facilities soon and negotiation with various organizations were underway for this purpose, he added.

He said efforts were also being made to utilize the lands of Radio Pakistan for commercial purposes to earn maximum revenue.

Muhammad Asim Khichi directed the employees of Radio Pakistan to generate maximum commercials to make department profitable which will be used for welfare of PBC employees.

He said the problems faced by the employees will be resolved soon on priority basis.

The DG visited various sections of Broadcasting House and expressed satisfaction with its performance.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Amir Nawaz Marwat, briefed the Director General about the working of various sections.

Earlier, Muhammad Asim Khichi planted a sapling in the lawn of the broadcasting house.