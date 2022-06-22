Radio Peshawar celebrates 20th birthday of FM 101

UrduPoint.com

Radio Pakistan, Peshawar on Wednesday arranged a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate 20th birthday of FM 101

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Radio Pakistan, Peshawar on Wednesday arranged a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate 20th birthday of FM 101.

Benazir Bhutto University, Peshawar Vice Chancellor Dr. Naseem Akhtar was the chief guest of the ceremony, attended by KP Women Chamber President Shahida Mazhar and a large number of artists.

Addressing the ceremony, Station Director Syeda Iffat Jabbar welcomed the guests and highlighted the role of Radio 101 for ideological orientation of people.

She said popularity of FM 101 in young generation was growing day by day and reiterated to further improve performance of the channel following guidelines of the headquarters.

Dr. Naseem Akhtar appreciated the efforts of Iffat Jabbar and said that FM 101 had achieved different milestones in its programs relating to recreation and education.

Later, prizes were distributed and a shield was presented to Syeda Iffat Jabbar for becoming the first woman to serve as a station director in 86 years history of Radio Pakistan, Peshawar.

